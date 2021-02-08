50 Cent: Had A Maskless Party And A Florida Mayor Is Upset!

50 Cent always finds himself in the media this time for having a maskless Big Game party and the mayor is furious.
via: Page Six
Super Bowl or super spreader?
A number of packed parties happened in Tampa this weekend as if there was no pandemic.
The mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman slammed a packed maskless bash featuring 50 Cent saying on Twitter, “This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 Cent.”
Mayor Kriseman’s tweet was in response to images of the party showing a large crowd and few masked guests at an airport hanger in St. Petersburg posted on TMZ.
Also On 100.3: