Cincinnati: Check Out The List Of Communities Under Snow Emergencies

Here’s a list of the communities under snow emergencies in the Tri-state.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency just after 5 a.m. “due to conditions caused by ice, or blowing and drifting snow that have caused low visibility on county roadways. Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways.”

Butler County, Ohio

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Use caution on the roadways.

Here’s an explanation of each level snow advisory:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. They may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

