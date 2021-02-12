CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

BET Uncut: Is Making A Come Back This Valentine’s Weekend Only

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

BET has announced that Uncut is making a come back this weekend.

via Complex:

“We are bringing #BETUncut back temporarily all week long for Valentines Day weekend,” BET tweeted, announcing Uncut’s return. “Completely uncensored conversations about any and anything you want!”

Back in the day, BET: Uncut ran from 2000 to 2006 and aired on the weekends at 3 a.m. where it would show lightly censored music videos that were out during that time. Not suitable for daytime television, BET: Uncut allowed for the raunchier music videos of the early 2000’s to get their shine without any heavy censorship.  It wasn’t until Nelly’s music video for “Tip Drill” that the programming fell in hot water and was ultimately discontinued because of how erotic and explicit the visuals were. 

Fast forward 15-years later, and BET: Uncut can now make its return in 2021, despite it being for a limited time only. For those old enough to remember the NSFW content that BET used to air, they took to social media to react to the announcement. It will be interesting to see what this new iteration of BET: Uncut will look like. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , back , BET Uncut , Come , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , is , Making , This , valentines , weekend

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close