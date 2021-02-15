Netflix: New Biggie Film Is On The Way [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Netflix announces a new Biggie film is on the way.

Via LoveBScott

The release of the film’s first trailer also comes a year after the rapper was inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, something Netflix mentions in its description of the film. “In the wake of the Notorious B.I.G.’s landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best,” the platform said. “Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got A Story To Tell is an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.”

