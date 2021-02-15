CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Ice Storm In The Tri-State

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

There’s an Ice storm in the Tri-State, The roads are very slippery it’s be advised please stay home.

Via Fox19

Snowfall totals of 2-4 inches will be less than initially expected, but new forecasts say up to 0.5 inches of ice could accumulate as well.

Parts of the region got a few inches of snow Monday morning before an hours-long pause. Conditions deteriorated around 2 p.m.

The Tre-State will likely see a break from 7-9 p.m., but snow will follow until at least midnight.

Ice is likely to bring significant travel disruption and power outages in the southeast portion of the region, according to NWS. That includes Scioto and Lewis counties, but also into other nearby counties like Mason, Adams, Pike, and Hocking, where sleet is also expected.

  FULL STORM FORECAST LIST: Snow emergencies in the Tri-State | CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , ice , in , storm , The Tri-State

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close