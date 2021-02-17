CLOSE
Bridgerton: Has A New Star Her Name Is Simone Ashley

There’s about to be a new star in Bridgeton and her name is Simone Ashley

 

“Bridgerton” could be whipping up its very own Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle rivalry.

Stunning “Sex Education” actress Simone Ashley is the new leading lady in town, the hit Netflix show has announced.

The erotically charged period soap — based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by “Scandal” queen Shonda Rhimes — is set in the competitive world of frilly, high-style Regency London in the 1880s.

Close