Tami Roman: Opens Up About Damage To Her Texas Home

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I’m praying for my friends and family in Texas and Tami Roman has the deal with the snow and power outages and without any water.

via: The Grio

In a series of emotional Instagram videos, Tami Roman breaks down in tears over the damage done to her home from the winter storm that hit Texas.

Roman used her platform to connect with her fans during the current historic winter weather hitting the Lone Star State. According to NBC News, more than a million people lost electricity due to the storm, and Texas accounted for more than half. The extreme weather also disrupted water service for more than 12 million Texan residents. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: