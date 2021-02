LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Four member of the Oakley Union Elementary School board in the San Francisco Bay Area resigned after being heard making rude comments and jokes about parents and did not realize the meeting was being broadcast to the public.

The public could see the board members making jokes about the parents wanting to smoke pot at home and also some board members using profanity.

The incident got national attention and was met with calls for resignation for all members.

The board members resigned soon after.