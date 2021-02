LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati it looks like the weather will heat up this week and reach the high in around the ’50s. Hopefully, it will melt some of this snow.

Via Fox19

Thermometers are in the low 40s right now to start your Monday.

Roads are wet with rain that’s pushing east. It’s also windy with gusts that could top out at 26 mph.

Also On 100.3: