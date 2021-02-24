Lionel Richie: Has A New Boo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lionel Richie is out here living his best life with his new boo thang.

via: The Blast

71-year-old “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie is reportedly in a serious relationship with a 30-year-old named Lisa Parigi.

According to reports, the “Dancing On The Ceiling” singer has reportedly been dating the beauty entrepreneur since 2014. Lisa’s exact age is unclear but it’s believed she’s in her early 30’s.

Lionel has two daughters: 22-year-old Sofia Richie and 39-year-old Nicole Richie. His daughters seem to be big fans of Lisa. Lionel posted a video of the three of them singing his girlfriend “Happy Birthday” back in October.

