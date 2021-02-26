CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Driver Hits Officer In A High-Speed Chase

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

A woman flees from the police and hits the officer.

Via Fox19

 

Chelsea Knipper, 31, is under arrest on multiple charges: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, failure to comply with police, identity fraud, forgery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under a suspension and not wearing a seatbelt.

She was booked into the Clermont County Jail at 3:40 a.m. Friday and makes her first court appearance in the case at 10 a.m., jail officials say.

The pursuit began about midnight when Alexandria police received a report of a suspicious person parked in a parking lot, according to the highway patrol.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A High , chase , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , Driver , fasho celebrity news , hits , in , officer , Speed

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 week ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close