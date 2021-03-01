CLOSE
Golden Globes: Winner's List!!!

Check out the winner’s list of the 2021 Golden Globes

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father 

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Best Director — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

La Llorna

Another Round

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

”Fight for You” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas from Judas and the Black Messiah

”Hear My Voice” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen)” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi from The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth from One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” – Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day from The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing 

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing 

