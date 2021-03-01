Golden Globes: Winner’s List!!!

”Fight for You” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas from Judas and the Black Messiah

”Hear My Voice” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen)” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi from The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth from One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” – Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day from The United States Vs. Billie Holiday