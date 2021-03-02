THE FRESH PRINCE OF POLITICS

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We know him from TV and movies, but can you imagine Will Smith running for office? He already has some political characteristics; he’s funny, people love him in all spaces, and he has a unique way to share his message. It is funny to think that as charismatic as Will Smith is just in the last couple years he just got on social media. Now the Philly native is thinking of entering an even more public space, politics.

Recently on a podcast Will had this to say about him running for office:

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

