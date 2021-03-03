CLOSE
Solange Knowles: Opens Up About Fighting For Her Life While Making ‘When I Get Home’ [Video]

Solange opens up about fighting for her life while making the video When I Get Home.

 

“When I first started creating ‘When I Get Home,’ I was quite literally fighting for my life …in and out of hospitals … with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light, whatever that meant,” she posted on Instagram.

She did not elaborate on her ailment, but she previously revealed her struggles with an autonomic nerve disorder in 2017, which forced her to cancel concerts.

An exclusive director’s cut of the album’s accompanying visual is available via the Criterion Channel, while BlackPlanet is also posting content about the project.

 

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Close