LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beyonce is praising Meghan Markle for having the courage to speak out to Oprah.

via Page Six:

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé, 39, wrote next to a photo of the duo meeting for the first time — alongside Prince Harry and Jay-Z — at the London premiere of “The Lion King” in the summer of 2019.

During the interview, Meghan, 39, got candid about the alleged racism she’s experienced and struggles with her mental health. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: