CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Benefit Is Being Held For The Family Of Nylo Lattimore & James Hutchinson

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The police are still searching for Nylo Lattimore and James Hutchinson. this is so sad please keep these families in your prayers. I could not even imagine the pain that they are going through.

Via Fox19

From searches to vigils, to balloon releases, the community has continued to show up to support the family of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore. Now, they are doing it again with a benefit on March 27.

“His [Nylo’s] little birthday is coming up soon,” Faith Burton, an organizer of the benefit, said. “His dad, he carries a picture of him around, and just talking about him and sharing the memories, that’s healing for them, and it’s just given us such a blessing.”

Cincinnati police believe DeSean Brown murdered Nylo and Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha. According to investigators, Nylo’s body is still missing and is believed to be in the Ohio River.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

& , A , Being , Benefit , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Fo , Held , is , James Hutchinson , r Nylo Lattimore

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close