LeBron James: Becomes Part Owner Of The Boston Red-Sox

Lebron James has just made a major move… He has become part-owner of the Boston Red Sox this is HUGE. Being a black kid from Ohio this gives all young black men hope that they can be whatever you want to be.

 

via: Complex

Despite being a noted New York Yankees fan over the years, LeBron James made history with the enemy.

On Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported that James, along with his good friend and business partner Maverick Carter joined Fenway Sports Group as partners making them part-owners of the Boston Red Sox. They’re also the first (and only) Black partners in the group’s history.(LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Photos
Close