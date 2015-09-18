Gerald Slink Johnson Stars As ‘Black Jesus’, Talks Tonight’s Season Premiere

PLAY AUDIO

Black Jesus is back! Gerald “Slink” Johnson is the star of the controversial Adult Swim show, which kicks off Season 2 tonight.

“There are so many adventures to be had in Season two of Black Jesus,” Johnson says. “He’s going to spread love and kindness like he always does,” Johnson said.

The show parodies in some respects, the idea of religion in the Black community. Although there are some people who might be offended by the show, Johnson says his family has no problem with him in the role. The native of Dumas, Arkansas says that his very religious, sanctified family is actually very supportive.

“My family loves it. They know what kind of guy I am and they know my heart. They’re just happy I got a job. My daddy is happy I’m out of his pocket.”

Even though there are a few people who won’t admit they watch the show, Johnson says he knows there are some folks who do so in private.

“It’s a funny show and it’s just like anything else. Curiosity kills the cat. Some people like to hate on things, but they love it, though.”

The show is written by Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder and his partner Mike Clattenburg but Johnson says the writing process is collaborative. Corey Holcomb, a frequent guest on the Tom Joyner Morning Show is also one of the show’s writers.

“We all get together and throw a bunch of ideas in a hat and then we mix it all up and Aaron and Mike get together and write out banging scripts,” says Johnson.

