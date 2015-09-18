CLOSE
Tom Joyner Morning Show
Home

Gerald Slink Johnson Stars As ‘Black Jesus’, Talks Tonight’s Season Premiere

0 reads
Leave a comment

PLAY AUDIO

Black Jesus is back! Gerald “Slink” Johnson is the star of the controversial Adult Swim show, which kicks off Season 2 tonight.

“There are so many adventures to be had in Season two of Black Jesus,” Johnson says. “He’s going to spread love and kindness like he always does,” Johnson said.

The show parodies in some respects, the idea of religion in the Black community. Although there are some people who might be offended by the show, Johnson says his family has no problem with him in the role. The native of Dumas, Arkansas says that his very religious, sanctified family is actually very supportive.

 “My family loves it. They know what kind of guy I am and they know my heart. They’re just happy I got a job. My daddy is happy I’m out of his pocket.”

Even though there are a few people who won’t admit they watch the show, Johnson says he knows there are some folks who do so in private.

“It’s a funny show and it’s just like anything else. Curiosity kills the cat. Some people like to hate on things, but they love it, though.”

The show is written by Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder and his partner Mike Clattenburg but Johnson says the writing process is collaborative. Corey Holcomb, a frequent guest on the Tom Joyner Morning Show is also one of the show’s writers.

“We all get together and throw a bunch of ideas in a hat and then we mix it all up and Aaron and Mike get together and write out banging scripts,” says Johnson.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Gerald Slink Johnson Stars As ‘Black Jesus’, Talks Tonight’s Season Premiere was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Black Jesus , Gerald "Slink" Johnson

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close