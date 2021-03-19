CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Slay Gram: Lori Harvey, Kenya Moore And Tiffany Haddish Are Giving What Needed To Be Gave

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Don’t you just love a good slay? I’m talking beat from head to toe! Hair on fleek, makeup on point and a fab fit that brings it all together. With spring on the horizon, our favorite celebrity women are putting their fashion foot forward and letting the warmer weather inspire their style. With bulky coats banished to the back of the closet, we’re seeing the trend shift to lighter more Spring-friendly ensembles. In the words of social media, these celeb ladies are giving what needs to be gave.

From Lori Harvey, whose effortless style is as captivating as her beauty, to Tiffany Haddish, whose style is evolving before our eyes, here’s the looks we love this week.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey isn’t playing fair in this red leopard Tom Ford suit tailored to a tee. Paired with strappy sandals and simple jewels, the Naked wardrobe collaborator is serving a complete look.

Kenya Moore

Spring may be around the corner, but Kenya Moore decided to give us a white coat, fur and animal print boot moment. Her ponytail adds the perfect dose of drama to take this fit to the top of our favorite list.

Jordyn Woods

Since we’re chatting about fabulous all white fits and hair, September HB cover star Jordyn Woods traded in her long locks for a blunt Spring-friendly bob, this sexy ruched jumpsuit and blinged-out Judith Leiber clutch.

Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons is Spring-ready in this layered denim skirt, nude pumps and bomber jacket. We can just feel the brunch vibes.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish’s melanin is poppin’ in this burnt orange Christian Wijnants dress and Stuart Weitzman heels. Since debuting a platinum blonde do at the Globes, Tiffany’s style continues to give us all the vibes. We stan!

What say you beauties, who had your favorite look this week?

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey Left No Crumbs In This $5,717 Atelier Zuhra Acrylic Dress

Kenya Moore Flaunts Weight Loss In Trendy Chocolate On Chocolate Look

Slay Gram: Lori Harvey, Kenya Moore And Tiffany Haddish Are Giving What Needed To Be Gave  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close