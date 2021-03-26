CLOSE
Killer Mike’s: Black Owned Bank Has Raised $40 Million Dollars

Congrats to Killer Mike and his business partners they have raised $40 Million Dollars to support their Black-Owned bank called Greenwood.

 

via: Revolt

Greenwood, which was introduced last year by the Run The Jewels emcee, former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young and Bounce TV founder Ryan Glover, was named after a neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma — formerly known as the Black Wall Street — that housed some of the highest performing Black businesses in the U.S. before it was burned down by a white mob in 1921.

“The challenge of the racial wealth gap can only be effectively addressed by a coalition focused on the mission of financial equity,” Killer Mike told CNN Business on Wednesday (March 24). (LoveBScott)

Photos
