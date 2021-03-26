CLOSE
OHIO: People Without Power In Westchester Due To High Winds

A lot of people in Westchester are without power this morning due to the storm last night.

Some residents won’t see their power restored until 10 a.m. Kenton County customers may have to wait until 2 p.m., according to the utility’s website.

“Outages are wind-related,” said Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen. “The Restoration time is an estimated number that may be updated during weather events like this storm system. We are out doing damage assessments now and are working on restorations now that winds are slowing down. Each outage can have different characteristics so I’d steer away from comparison. Depending on nature of cause of outage, some repairs like fixing a broken pole or rehanging power lines takes many more hours and manpower.”

