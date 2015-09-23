CLOSE
REPORT: Sean Penn Sues Lee Daniels for Implying He Hits Women

Sean Penn has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Empire co-creator Lee Daniels for accusing him of hitting women — and doing so in an attempt to downplay Terrence Howard’s past domestic violence allegations.

If you recall, Howard admitted to Rolling Stone magazine that he hit his two ex-wives in a recent interview.

Commenting on Howard’s admission, Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter, “That poor boy. He ain’t done nothing different than Marlon Brando or Sean Penn, and all of a sudden he’s some f***in’ demon…. That’s a sign of the time, of race, of where we are right now in America.”

Penn claims in his lawsuit Daniels’ comments were “reckless and malicious” and Sean has falsely “for years been the subject of scandalous, scurrilous, and baseless attacks.”

Per TMZ:

Penn has been caught on video attacking paparazzi and prosecuted for it. As for women, there have been numerous reports that he allegedly brutalized Madonna in the late ’80s, and numerous publications reported he was charged and convicted. We did some checking, and it appears the story about being charged and convicted is incorrect … he was never charged.

Penn says in the lawsuit, “Daniels’ defense of Howard (and his improper invocation of two of the greatest actors and humanitarians of our time, Brando and Penn, in doing so) is apparently part of a misguided campaign to profit and further bolster and brand his show ‘Empire.’”

Does Penn have a case?

 

SOURCE: BlackAmericaWeb.com

Article and Picture Courtesy of Black America Web

