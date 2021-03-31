Cincinnati: CPS Returns To In-Person Learning

Remote learning options through home schooling at the Cincinnati Digital Academy and Schoology will remain for those students who do not wish to return in-person.

The district’s plan does not guarantee 6-foot social distancing, but other health measures are in place, including mask use; cleaning and ventilation measures; screening testing; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

CPS students will have options for remote learning for some students in the fall and available for all in Spring 2022.