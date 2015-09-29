CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

WINNING! Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal

Following the success of his Emmy Award winning daytime talk show, Steve Harvey will soon add several more series to his hosting and producing roster.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.

We’re not sure why Steve Harvey isn’t on the cover of Forbes or on the top of their “most wealthiest” list because he seems to always be making mogul moves. The actor, author, comedian and host just expanded his empire (no Cookie) with two new major TV deals!

According to Shadow & Act, Steve’s production company, East 112th Street Productions is partnering with Endemol Shine North America to develop original unscripted, scripted and digital programming.

Endemol Shine North is the company behind all of your favorite reality shows from “The Biggest Loser” (NBC), “MasterChef” (FOX), “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo), “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” (VH1), “Wipeout” (ABC) and of course the Emmy award winning series, “The Steve Harvey Show” which is now in its third season.

If you haven’t gotten enough of Steve on your television between his Emmy Award winning daytime talk show and hosting Family Feud, he’ll soon add another series to his roster. He and fellow comedienne, Ellen DeGeneres will executive produce the NBC series, “Little Big Shots” which will be hosted by….(drum roll please) Steve Harvey! The new show highlighting child protégés is set to premiere in 2016.

RELATED STORIES:

Steve Harvey To Air Controversial Special, ‘What Men Think’ Despite Claims Of Sexism

Hillary Clinton Attempts To Whip And Nae Nae On ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’

10 Of The Funniest Moments From ‘The Steve Harvey Show

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

Continue reading WINNING! Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal

10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2815915”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2815915″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2815915″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2815915” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

 

WINNING! Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

ellen degeneres , steve harvey , The Steve Harvey Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close