WINNING! Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal

We’re not sure why Steve Harvey isn’t on the cover of Forbes or on the top of their “most wealthiest” list because he seems to always be making mogul moves. The actor, author, comedian and host just expanded his empire (no Cookie) with two new major TV deals!

According to Shadow & Act, Steve’s production company, East 112th Street Productions is partnering with Endemol Shine North America to develop original unscripted, scripted and digital programming.

Endemol Shine North is the company behind all of your favorite reality shows from “The Biggest Loser” (NBC), “MasterChef” (FOX), “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo), “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” (VH1), “Wipeout” (ABC) and of course the Emmy award winning series, “The Steve Harvey Show” which is now in its third season.

If you haven’t gotten enough of Steve on your television between his Emmy Award winning daytime talk show and hosting Family Feud, he’ll soon add another series to his roster. He and fellow comedienne, Ellen DeGeneres will executive produce the NBC series, “Little Big Shots” which will be hosted by….(drum roll please) Steve Harvey! The new show highlighting child protégés is set to premiere in 2016.

11 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2815915”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2815915″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2815915″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2815915” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show' 1 of 11 1. 10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show' Steve Harvey is known for keeping us laughing whether it be his radio morning show, Family Feud, comedy stand ups, or daytime talk show. While there are so many hilarious Steve Harvey Show moments, check out our favorite 10 right here! 2 of 11 2. Ask Steve Anonymous: Sneak Away For Nookie The "Ask Steve" segment on the Steve Harvey Show is always quite interesting. You never know what random question is going to get asked, and you never know what crazy advice Steve is going to give the audience. Check out this hilarious "Ask Steve" moment when an anonymous viewer needed Steve's advice on how to sneak away for nookie without getting caught! 3 of 11 3. Auntie Fee on the Steve Harvey Show Internet cooking sensation Auntie Fee made her hilarious debut on the Steve Harvey Show with her son Tavis as her cameraman in this clip. Steve, along with the rest of us, was caught off guard by Auntie Fee's outspoken personality and unpredictable mouth! Check her out here! 4 of 11 4. Surprise! Ice Cube & Kevin Hart in Disguise Steve Harvey once celebrated his birthday with a show full of surprises and special guests. On this clip, Steve tried to guess his celebrity guests while blindfolded! Check out Kevin Hart and Ice Cube trying to throw Steve off with their hilarious impersonations while Steve tried to guess who's who! 5 of 11 5. Steve Harvey Tries the Dlow Shuffle You know that feeling you get when you catch your parents trying to be hip by learning the latest dance moves? That is the exact feeling I had when I watched Steve Harvey try to learn the "Dlow Shuffle"! Steve brought the originators of the "Dlow Shuffle" to the show to school the audience on how to do the new dance and when Steve took center stage, the audience went wild! Check it out! 6 of 11 6. Tyra Raps About Her Secret Date with Drake The time when Tyra Banks stopped by the Steve Harvey Show to clear up rumors about dating Drake was quite interesting. I wasn't sure whether to laugh or cry when Tyra started freestyling about her "date" with the OVO rapper. Check it out here! 7 of 11 7. Dad's Monster Makeover Gone Wrong I absolutely love seeing families dressing in sync for Halloween and in this clip, a family of 5 was chosen to receive a complete Halloween makeover for the first time! The real surprise came when Dad's costume was revealed. He was completely transformed into a monster and kids couldn't even recognize him! He looked so different that he actually scared his son and daughter! Poor babies! 8 of 11 8. Ask Steve: Can You Twerk? On this "Ask Steve" segment, Wendy had a question about twerking. She knew a woman who quit her job to make twerking videos full-time and now makes over 6 figures! As crazy as it sounds, Wendy was thinking about doing the same and asked Steve for his advice. Wendy even gave the audience a preview of her twerking skills! Check it out here! 9 of 11 9. What's Wrong With You?? Whenever Steve has his good friend, Cedric the Entertainer, on the show as a guest, anything is bound to happen. Put these two in a room together and they can make a joke about any and everything! Check out this clip with Steve and Cedric! 10 of 11 10. Auntie Fee's Cooking Disaster Here's another hilarious clip from Auntie Fee just because whenever she makes an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show, you never know what you'll get. She's unpredictable and outrageous but keeps us laughing! Check out one of Auntie Fee's many cooking disasters in this clip right here! 11 of 11 11. Worst Pickup Lines Lastly, Steve Harvey shares the worst pick up lines ever with the audience! And as women, I'm sure we've heard them all! Check it out here! Continue reading WINNING! Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal 10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

