Cincinnati: Mother That Lost Her Young Girl To Child Abuse Is Launching A Foundation

No parent should have to go through losing a child from child abuse. This is a sad situation and you also have to what who you let around your kids even your family. Prayers are going out to her family and friends even though it’s been 3 years.

Danielle Stallworth’s 15-month-old daughter Kassidy Smith died in April 2018. Kassidy’s uncle, Recardo Woods, is currently in prison for injuring Kassidy to the point that she died. “It was like losing a part of me. I consider my kids a part of myself,” Stallworth said. “She was a happy baby. She was overly energetic.” Kassidy’s then four-month-old sister Korri also spent time in the hospital due to injuries. Thankfully, Korri is now three and has made great strides in her recovery.

Photos
