Eva & Lore’l hold it down while Dominique da Diva is out. The ladies share their love at first sight experiences while discussing the recent nuptials of Jeezy and Jeanie Mai. Later on, Dani Canada (@IAmDaniCanada), the Deputy Editor of Bossip.com, join in to chat about the Saweetie & Quavo altercation aftermath, The Kardashians, plus T.I. & Tiny updates.

You know we have to end with the wildest DMs in Lore’l’s inbox plus the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information.

Check out the ladies’ top fashion picks at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see their Spring must-haves. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10: “Love At First Sight” [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

