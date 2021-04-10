LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Keri Hilson is back on the screen with a cautionary tale produced by Bishop T.D. Jakes. The Lifetime film, “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” explores the sin of lust when an engaged couple struggles with the sin within their relationship.

Keri shares what it was like working with co-stars Tank, LeToya Luckett, and Tobias Truvillion, what she learned about herself during the film, and what we can expect next from her in the future. “Lust: A Deadly Sins Story” premieres Saturday on Lifetime on Saturday, April 10 at 8/7c in a two-part film series. “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story,” premieres Saturday, April 17.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Keri Hilson Talks New Lifetime Movie “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” By Bishop T.D. Jakes [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: