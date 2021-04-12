Saturday Night Live: Pays Tribute To DMX!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saturday night love paid tribute to DMX. This was a good look for Saturday Night Live!

via: Billboard

In the bit, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat played four Minnesota anchors discussing the Derek Chauvin trial for the death of George Floyd, and racial inequities in the justice system during a news segment.

Unable to come to an agreement after much back and forth, McKinnon’s Joanne changed the subject. “We lost royalty yesterday,” she began, referencing the death of Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 on Friday, the same day as the Ruff Ryders MC. (LoveBScott)

