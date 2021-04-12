CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Saturday Night Live: Pays Tribute To DMX!!!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Saturday night love paid tribute to DMX. This was a good look for Saturday Night Live!

via: Billboard

In the bit, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat played four Minnesota anchors discussing the Derek Chauvin trial for the death of George Floyd, and racial inequities in the justice system during a news segment.

Unable to come to an agreement after much back and forth, McKinnon’s Joanne changed the subject. “We lost royalty yesterday,” she began, referencing the death of Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 on Friday, the same day as the Ruff Ryders MC. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

DMX , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Nigh , Pays , saturday , t Live , TO , tribute

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 week ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close