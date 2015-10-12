‘Best Man’ Cast Reunion: Taye Diggs To Guest Star On Morris Chestnut’s Show ‘Rosewood’

CLOSE
They started out as co-stars on The Best Man, and it seems that nearly two decades and superstardom haven’t changed the friendship between Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut.

Diggs just inked a deal to guest-star on Morris Chestnut’s FOX show Rosewood for three episodes.

Diggs will play “Dr. Mike Boyce” on the show, an infectious disease doc based in Miami and Rosewood’s best friend. His character is also said to be involved in a bit of a flirtation between Det. Villa, much to the jealousy  surprise of Rosewood.

Having just wrapped his run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Diggs will appear in the episodes beginning in November.

FOX is rapidly becoming the network with the most Black actors headlining shows, and so many of the actors came up together in the 90s film circuit. Their other Best Man co-star Sanaa Lathan reportedly just inked a deal to star in a police drama on the network, and of course, Terrence Howard is a certified superstar with the massive success of Empire.

We will definitely be tuning in to see all of this sexiness on our screen.

