LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 2020 NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers will not visit the White House and President Biden during a east coast visit to play the Washington Wizards because of scheduling conflicts and Covid-19 concerns. The last NBA championship team to visit a White House was the Cleveland Cavs in 2016 when LeBron played for them.

White House Secretary stated “When Covid-19 is safe” they will expect visits from NFL Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NBA Champion Lakers.