LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West could perform at DMX memorial… Word has it that he was asked by Swizz Beats. The BIG question is will he do it?

via The Blast:

DMX, who was an outspoken Christian, delivered a prayer at one of West’s Sunday Service events back in May of 2019. It’s unclear at this point what they are requesting from Kanye, but it appears they want him to be involved in one way or another. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: