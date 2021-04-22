CLOSE
Cincinnati: Freeze Warning For The Tri-State

There is a freeze warning for the Tri-State… SO make sure you dress warmly. I was in a snowstorm yesterday while driving. You don’t know it’s Spring or Winter

Temperatures are plunging into low 30s with many areas seeing thermometers even dip into the 20s by daybreak. Thursday’s all-time record low is 28, set in 1986. Right now, the expected low will be 32 degrees. Snow flurries also are falling in some areas just in time for the morning commute. We’ve seen them blow around in downtown Cincinnati and southeastern Indiana.

