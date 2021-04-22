CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey: Are Still Going Strong & Happy!

Loos like Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey is still going strong and madly in love with each other.

The Creed star caught up with People Wednesday to share his feelings about his relationship with Lori Harvey. The 34-year-old actor, who isn’t usually as public with his love life, revealed that he is “extremely happy” with his 24-year-old partner.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” the actor shared. “I am extremely happy… I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

 

Close