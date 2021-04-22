Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey: Are Still Going Strong & Happy!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Loos like Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey is still going strong and madly in love with each other.

via Complex:

The Creed star caught up with People Wednesday to share his feelings about his relationship with Lori Harvey. The 34-year-old actor, who isn’t usually as public with his love life, revealed that he is “extremely happy” with his 24-year-old partner.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” the actor shared. “I am extremely happy… I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

