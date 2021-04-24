LeBron James is Ohio Petty in Response to Bar Owner

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An Ohio Bar Owner is getting national attention for his claims to not show any NBA games until LeBron is “Expelled” from the League.

LeBron has been very vocal on events outside the basketball court and has a history of making people mad about it. James latest series of tweets centered around the killing of 16 year Columbus Ohio teenager Ma’Khia Bryant. James Tweeted “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” reference to the Chauvin Case.

A Ohio Bar owner posted on Facebook that he won’t show NBA games on TVs until James is expelled from the league, LeBron tweeted “Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp”

Ohio Petty Activated.