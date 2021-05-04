Ohio: A New Proposal To Ban Drivers From Holding Cell Phones

There’s a new law being introduced to make it illegal to drive and hold a cell phone at the same time. How do you feel about this?

The bill introduced Monday by GOP House members Cindy Abrams and Brian Lampton would also make distracted driving a primary driving offense. That would mean police wouldn’t need another reason to pull drivers over before enforcing the ban on holding devices. The measure incorporates many elements of a proposal that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine unsuccessfully pushed earlier this year. The bill allows exceptions for emergency responders.