Niecy Nash: Would Love To Star In P-Valley

Niecy Nash says she would love to play a role in the hit show P-Valley!

“I would love to be on ‘P-Valley,’ I think it’s a great show,” she told Page Six. “I don’t necessarily have to be a stripper. For my significant other, it is her favorite show, so I would like to be on it just because of that.”

Nash — who announced her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts in August 2020 — may not want to dance in front of the camera, but that hasn’t stopped her from doing so at home. (LoveBScott)

