Ohio: 2 Kids Hit By Cars In Hamilton

2 Kids were hit by a car in Hamilton, Ohio. let’s keep the kids & family and friends in our prayers
Via FOx19
The crashes happened on Pleasant Avenue near Symmes Road in the Lindenwald neighborhood around 7 p.m. The stretch of road, from Symmes to Fairview, was closed for several hours while police examined the area.
Hamilton Police have not released details about what happened. Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene and have not released information.
Witnesses say the children ran into the street, where they were struck by the vehicles.
