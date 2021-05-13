Cincy
HomeCincy

The Cincinnati Bengals: 2021 Schedule Has Been Released!!!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s official like a referee whistle the Bengals have released their 2021 schedule.

Via Fox19

Cincinnati kicks off its regular season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12 (1 p.m. start), in what will be Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s first regular-season game at Paul Brown Stadium since his time as Bengals defensive coordinator (2008-13).

PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

  • (day and date TBD), at Tampa Bay, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network
  • (day and date TBD), at Washington, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network
  • Sun., Aug. 29, MIAMI, 4 p.m., CBS

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

  • Sun., Sept. 12, MINNESOTA, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Sept. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Sept. 26, at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Thurs., Sept. 30, JACKSONVILLE, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
  • Sun., Oct. 10, GREEN BAY, *1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Oct. 17, at Detroit, *1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Oct. 24, at Baltimore, *1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Oct. 31, at N.Y. Jets, *1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Nov. 7, CLEVELAND, *1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Nov. 14, — BYE —
  • Sun., Nov. 21, at Las Vegas, *4:05 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Nov. 28, PITTSBURGH, *1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Dec. 5, L.A. CHARGERS, *1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Dec. 12, SAN FRANCISCO, *1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Dec. 19, at Denver, *4:05 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Dec. 26, BALTIMORE, *1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Jan. 2, KANSAS CITY, *1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Jan. 9, at Cleveland, *1 p.m., CBS
Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

2021 , Been , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Has , released , schedule , The Cincinnati Bengals

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close