The Cincinnati Bengals: 2021 Schedule Has Been Released!!!

It’s official like a referee whistle the Bengals have released their 2021 schedule.
Via Fox19
Cincinnati kicks off its regular season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12 (1 p.m. start), in what will be Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s first regular-season game at Paul Brown Stadium since his time as Bengals defensive coordinator (2008-13).
PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)
- (day and date TBD), at Tampa Bay, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network
- (day and date TBD), at Washington, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network
- Sun., Aug. 29, MIAMI, 4 p.m., CBS
REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)
- Sun., Sept. 12, MINNESOTA, 1 p.m., FOX
- Sun., Sept. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m., FOX
- Sun., Sept. 26, at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., CBS
- Thurs., Sept. 30, JACKSONVILLE, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
- Sun., Oct. 10, GREEN BAY, *1 p.m., FOX
- Sun., Oct. 17, at Detroit, *1 p.m., FOX
- Sun., Oct. 24, at Baltimore, *1 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Oct. 31, at N.Y. Jets, *1 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Nov. 7, CLEVELAND, *1 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Nov. 14, — BYE —
- Sun., Nov. 21, at Las Vegas, *4:05 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Nov. 28, PITTSBURGH, *1 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Dec. 5, L.A. CHARGERS, *1 p.m., FOX
- Sun., Dec. 12, SAN FRANCISCO, *1 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Dec. 19, at Denver, *4:05 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Dec. 26, BALTIMORE, *1 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Jan. 2, KANSAS CITY, *1 p.m., CBS
- Sun., Jan. 9, at Cleveland, *1 p.m., CBS
