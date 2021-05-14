Fa Sho Celebrity News
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert: Have A New Reality Show On The Way!!!

Congrats to Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert the have a new realty show on the way.

Via LoveBScott

The couple is set to give “an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family” with new series ‘We Got Love Iman & Teyana’ set for E!

This isn’t Teyana and Iman’s first foray into reality television together. The two previously starred in one season of their own VH1 series, ‘Teyana & Iman.’

There’s no word on a premiere date just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

