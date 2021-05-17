Kim Kardashian: Drops $25K On A Janet Jackson Outfit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kim K dropped a lot of money on Janet Jacksons’ clothes!

via People:

“Happy birthday queen!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a clip of Jackson wearing the ensemble. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”

Jackson responded to Kardashian in her own Instagram Story. “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” she wrote along with three kissing face emojis. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: