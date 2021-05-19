Cincy
Cincinnati Chamber: Giving Out $100k To Woman & Minority Owned Businesses

The Cincinnati Chambers is launching a grant program for women & minority-owned businesses.

Via FOX19 

 

Thanks to a grant from The Johnson Foundation, the program will be able to support small businesses in downtown, Over-the-Rhine, and Pendleton neighborhoods. The program will support the revitalization of currently vacant retail storefronts in the center-city, the creation of new jobs, and the growth of minority and women-owned businesses. “We are thrilled to partner with the Johnson Foundation on this critically important effort to empower and bolster new businesses in the downtown district,” says president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber, Jill Meyer.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

