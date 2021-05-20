Russell Simmons: Is Suing Kimora Lee Simmons!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Russell Simmons is suing his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons.

via: The Blast

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the entertainment mogul claims he, his ex-wife, and her husband invested tens of millions of dollars in the Celsius energy drink company. Kimora and Leissner allegedly “conspired with each other, aided and abetted each other and together engaged in fraud by causing an unlawful conversion and fraudulent transfer” of the Celsius shares without Russell’s consent or knowledge. He claims that Kimora and her new husband transferred his shares to themselves. Russell claims his new accountants discovered a “substantial unexplained change” in his interests in Celsius… something that didn’t sit well with him and his lawyers. (LoveBScott)

