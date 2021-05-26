OHIO: The First Vax-A-Million Winners Will Be Chosen Tonight

At 7:29 p.m., the state will release the names of the first winners of the lottery initiative. The state will announce two winners – a winner of $1 million and a winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university. Winners will be announced every Wednesday starting May 26 for five weeks. Once a person is registered, they do not have to register again. According to Gov. Mike DeWine, so far, 2,758,470 have registered for a $1 million prize and 104,386 have registered for the scholarship.