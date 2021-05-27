Fa Sho Celebrity News
Destiny’s Child: Michelle Williams Meets With Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Via Group Chat

Looks like Destiny’s Child is getting back together! Well kinda they got together during a group chat and Michelle shared the audio.

via People:

Michelle Williams shared several never-before-heard recordings of her past “group chats” with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland on Wednesday to celebrate the recent release of her new book ‘Checking In.’

True to the memoir’s title, each audio clip featured Williams, 41, “checking in” on her bandmates as they discussed their lives.

“Look who checked in yesterday with me!! The only time we’ll let y’all eavesdrop on our group chats!! ?,” Williams captioned one clip, in which the author told Beyoncé, 39, and Rowland, 40, that she “just wanted to check in and see what’s going on.”

“Oh, we love and miss you so much,” Beyoncé replied in the recording. “We’re so proud of you, Mimi! You are so inspirational for both of us — and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world [to] see your impact, wisdom and beautiful advice.”

“Amen!” Rowland added. (LoveBScott)

