Mariah Carey: Opens Up About Her Memoir She Says It Was Meant to Inspire Troubled Youth!

Mariah Carey is opening up about her she says it was meant to inspire the youth and not about her brother.

Mariah Carey says she didn’t defame her brother when she portrayed him as violent in her tell-all memoir — since it’s in the public interest for her to inspire people to overcome adversity, new court papers say.

Morgan Carey, 61, sued his pop-star younger sister in March, claiming she defamed him in her book “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by falsely portraying him as violent when they were growing up. (LoveBScott)

