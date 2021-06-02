Mary J Blige: Dropped A Teaser For Her New Film “My Life”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mary J Blige has dropped a new trailer for her new film called “My Life”.

In 1994, Mary J. Blige gave us the ultimate vibe with her sophomore My Life LP, featuring classics such as “I’m Goin’ Down,” “You Gotta Believe” and “Be Happy.” Fast forward 25 years later, we get to take a peek into the icon’s life ourselves with her documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. As Blige’s second album gave a raw story of abuse, mental health, and addiction – and later earned triple platinum status, won the Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Album, and received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

“My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” she admitted in the trailer. “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way. (LoveBScott)

