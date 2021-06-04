News
You may hear him on the radio nowadays, but Al B. Sure! is no stranger to the mic.

He got his start back in 1987, working with Quincy Jones on numerous projects, including the platinum 1990 single “The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite).”

Al B. Sure! then went on to drop his own album In Effect Mode in 1988 which sold more than 3 million copies. He eventually would drop 3 more albums before making the switch to radio.

You can catch Al. B Sure! on the nationally syndicated Love & R&B show Sunday-Thursday on Magic 95.9.

Today, we’re celebrating his birthday by inviting you to test your knowledge of some of his hits. Take our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

