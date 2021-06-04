The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Goes OFF About Falynn Guobadia’s Tell-All Interview Exposing Simon! [WATCH]

Yesterday Falynn Gupbadia dropped a trailer to an interview that she did recently that is supposed to be a tell-all of what really happened in her marriage with Simon Gupbadia.  In the video, the interviewer is asking her does she regret telling Porsha Williams in her home and if she regretted going on to Real Housewives of Atlanta.  Simon then took to his social media to call her a cheater, claims she’s pregnant, and even outed the guy who she allegedly cheated with. Da Brat wasn’t feeling the way Falynn was coming and gathered her together in the tea!

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she's engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA's co-star Falynn Guobadia. Since Mother's Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha's recent post, the housewife said that she's not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple's divorce back in January.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Falynn went on Kandi's Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked. https://www.instagram.com/p/COuDsuBrS73/ If you've seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple's home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting. https://www.instagram.com/p/COvPxltBWAG/ Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement. RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star's Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Goes OFF About Falynn Guobadia’s Tell-All Interview Exposing Simon! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

