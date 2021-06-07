Simone Biles: Wins Big At The Olympics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Simone Biles on winning big at the Olympics she picked up her 7th national title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championship on Sunday at just 24-years-old.

via People:

The reigning world champion secured the individual all-around gold after winning the vault, balance beam, and floor routine events.

Biles came into the second day of competition at the top of the leaderboard, with her training mate Jordan Chiles close behind in third, where she ultimately finished. Sunisa Lee placed second overall after winning uneven bars. (LoveBScott)

