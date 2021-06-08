LHHA: Reveals New Cast Members!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Love & Hip Hop Atl has revealed some new cast members. This will be the 10th season VH1 announced.

Joining the VH1 docusoap when it returns on July 5 are Yung Baby Tate, Raedio vocalist and overnight sensation; Renni Rucci, a dynamic rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label Wolfpack; and Omeretta The Great, an emerging artist grabbing attention from heavy hitters like Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

Also crossing over to “Atlanta” are “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” stars Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, who recently relocated to the city. (LoveBScott)

